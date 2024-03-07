Renowned director, musician, and author Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson has unveiled details about his groundbreaking new book, Hip-Hop Is History, slated to launch on June 11th under his AUWA Books imprint. With co-author Ben Greenman, Questlove offers a perceptive and deeply personal exploration of hip-hop’s evolution over the past half-century.

In “Hip-Hop Is History,” Questlove delves into the cultural and creative forces that shaped hip-hop, blending forgotten gems with chart-topping hits. Through intimate storytelling, he provides unique insights into the genre’s rise from its humble beginnings to its current cultural dominance.

As a Grammy Award-winning musician, Academy Award-winning filmmaker, and bestselling author, Questlove brings a wealth of expertise and passion to the subject. Growing up in Philadelphia, hip-hop became his obsession and inspiration, leading him on a journey that would redefine music history.

With Hip-Hop Is History, Questlove offers a retrospective of hip-hop’s past and a visionary perspective on its future. The book will be available in hardcover, e-book, and digital audio formats through AUWA Books, an imprint of MCD/FSG, marking a significant milestone in hip-hop literature.