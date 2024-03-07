Reason Says He Thinks the ‘BMF’ Show Has ‘Worst Acting on Television’ But Loves It

50 Cent keeps a heater of a show. His hit series BMF has already been renewed for season 4, and one of the show’s watchers is TDE’s Reason.

Hitting X, Reason revealed he loved the show but that its acting is the “worst” on television.

“Bmf got the worst acting on television and I’m here for every second of it,” Reason said.

Hitting Instagram, Reason commented on a screenshot of his tweet and added more content: “The show HEAT!!! lol 50 got me tuned into every show he drop! Niggas just can’t act 😂”

STARZ has announced the renewal of its hit drama series “BMF” for a fourth season. The news arrives just before the highly anticipated season three premiere, set to debut on Friday, March 1, at midnight on the STARZ app and 8:00 PM ET/PT on STARZ in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada. Production for the new season is scheduled to commence in spring in Atlanta, GA.

“BMF” has emerged as one of STARZ’s most successful series, steadily growing its audience season over season to an average of 10.6 million multiplatform views per episode.

“Fans can’t get enough of the history in the making that is BMF,” said Kathryn Busby, President of Programming for STARZ. “We’re thrilled to start working on a new season that will continue bold storytelling of the legend of the Flenory brothers that has proven to resonate so deeply with our viewers.”

Season three stars Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, Michole Briana White, Steve Harris, Kelly Hu, La La Anthony, Sydney Mitchell, and Laila D. Pruitt, with special guest appearances from Grammy winners Lil Baby and NE-YO, along with 2 Chainz, Saweetie, and Cynthia Bailey.

Executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Randy Huggins, and Heather Zuhlke, “BMF” promises to continue its gripping portrayal of crime and family drama. The series is produced by Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television production company in association with Lionsgate Television for STARZ.