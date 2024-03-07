The Detroit Pistons have announced a unique collaboration with Grammy-nominated rapper and producer Royce 5’9”, unveiling a six-piece retail collection paying tribute to the legendary Detroit-born producer, songwriter, and rapper J. Dilla.

This exclusive capsule collection features two in-arena exclusive pieces, available only at the Team Store at Little Caesars Arena on March 13, coinciding with the Pistons’ celebration of 313 Day against the Toronto Raptors. Additionally, four designs will be available both at the Team Store at LCA and online at Pistons313Shop.com.

Each of the six pieces—including a T-shirt, two hats, and three hoodies—serves as an homage to J. Dilla and his distinctive musical style. The designs draw inspiration from J. Dilla’s classic album cover, “Donuts,” his affinity for the Detroit Stars hat, and his iconic musical instruments, the Minimog Voyager Synthesizer and Akai MPC3000 MIDI, among others.

The in-arena exclusive pieces will blend sentiments from J. Dilla’s debut studio album, “Welcome 2 Detroit,” with iconic Detroit landmarks, including the Ambassador Bridge and the J. Dilla Donut shop.

“When designing the capsule for the J. Dilla Pistons partnership, our aim was to honor Dilla’s essence,” Royce 5’9” said. “Our interpretation of the iconic “Donuts” album cover was pivotal to the collection, as the album holds significant historical importance within hip-hop circles.”

For more information about the collection, fans can visit Pistons.com/JDilla. The collection will be available for purchase on March 13 at Pistons313Shop.com or at the Team Store at Little Caesars Arena. Tickets for the Detroit Pistons game against the Toronto Raptors on March 13 can be purchased at Pistons.com/Tickets.