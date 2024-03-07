Today in Hip Hop History: Dr. Dre Dropped “Keep Their Heads Ringin’” From the ‘Friday’ Soundtrack 29 Years Ago

On this date in 1995, Dr. Dre and producer Sam Sneed put together the lead single “Keep Their Heads Ringin'” from silver screen hood favorite Friday. Within two months, the Death Row Records-owned single was certified gold and appeared on Death Row’s Greatest Hits just a year later.

The F. Gary Gray-directed video of the single features Friday cast members Faizon Love (Big Worm), Chris Tucker (Smokey), and Nia Long, ending with Chris Tucker and Faizon Love taking the plane flying away from the police.

Shout out to the Doctor and Sam Sneed for cooking this classic hit for a timeless flick! Salute!

