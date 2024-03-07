Tory Lanez is ready to give his first interview from prison. According to Adin Ross, the Chixtape rapper will call into his stream via Zoom.

“Yo chat, by the way, free my dawg Tory, man,” Adin said. “Adin x Tory Lanez stream — it’s going to be a Zoom call, chat. He’s going to be in jail and I’m going to be at the warehouse. Zoom call, very, very soon.”

Adin Ross confirms he will Live-Stream with Tory Lanez via Zoom Call. pic.twitter.com/zWREIRiPKw — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 6, 2024

As Tory Lanez enters an appeal for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion, Drake has shared his support on Instagram.

Hitting his story, Drake shared an image of the incarcerated rapper typing “3 you.”

Drake said Free Tory pic.twitter.com/I9WagYw27v — Drake Fan Page (@DrakeDirect_) February 26, 2024

Court reporter Megan Cuniff, who has covered the case from the beginning, revealed that she would be sharing updates from the court as the process gets underway.