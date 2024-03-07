Andre 3000 and Big Boi linked up to give fans a bit of nostalgia. The Outkast duo shared a pair of videos from behind the scenes of one of 3000’s flute shows.

“Antwan & Andre 🛸 Flutie Hoooooo #NewBlueSun,” Andre wrote online.

Andre 3000 was close to being part of the Fast and Furious franchise. Speaking on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, 3 Stacks revealed he auditioned around 2 Fast 2 Furious.

Advertisement

“I think Ludacris took the role,” Andre said.” I actually tried out. I tried out for Fast & Furious, and Ludacris actually took the role.”

You can see the moment below.

With the release of Kamasi Washington’s new album, the spotlight has returned to American rapper and actor André 3000. The analytics team at CEnligneGuru was curious about how much the artist earns from music platforms. For instance, on Spotify, he boasts 2,628,951 monthly listeners, translating to an estimated $10,515.80. Notably, his most popular track on YouTube Music, “Life of the Party,” has amassed 18 million views, which, if monetized, would approximate earnings of $31,500.00.