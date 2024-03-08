As the NBA regular season intensifies in the run-up to the playoffs, 2K has unveiled the seventh NBA 2K24 player ratings update. With the Western and Eastern Conference standings heating up, several players have seen their ratings rise in recognition of their standout performances on the court.

Among the notable upgrades is Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, whose rating has increased to 96 OVR (+1). Gilgeous-Alexander has been a standout player this season, averaging impressive numbers across multiple statistical categories, firmly establishing himself as an MVP candidate.

Los Angeles Laker Anthony Davis has also seen a boost in his rating, now at 94 OVR (+1). Davis’s contributions on both ends of the floor, particularly his defensive prowess and scoring output, have been crucial to his team’s success.

Meanwhile, Sacramento Kings’ Center Domantas Sabonis has increased his rating to 90 OVR (+2). Sabonis leads the league in triple-doubles this season and boasts the highest rebounding average in the NBA, making him a force to be reckoned with in the paint.

The latest player rating updates reflect the dynamic nature of the NBA season and the exceptional performances of these standout players. Fans can view the complete list of updates on the official NBA 2K24 website.