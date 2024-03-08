The Boy has done it again. Drake has aligned with rising star 4Batz to drop a remix of “Act II: Date @ 8.”

In case you need some info on 4Batz. The Dallas native dropped the original single toward the end of 2023, immediately rocketing up charts, taking over social media, and more.

The successful run caught Drake’s attention, and he teased a remix on his Instagram story, taking 4Batz and OVO 40.

The drop is officially here. If you ask this writer, it brings back the energy Drake delivered to Summer Walker’s “Girls Need Love,” both in song completion and fan response.

You can hear it below.