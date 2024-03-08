EXCLUSIVE: DDG Names 50 Cent As His First Introduction To Hip-Hop

DDG is a man of many talents. From finding success on Youtube to his rap career to breaking into fashion, to even becoming a new father.

Last week during the highly-anticipated BMF red carpet premiere and screening in Los Angeles, The Source had the pleasure of chatting with DDG as he stepped out in an all-black outfit and shades.

What was the moment you fell in love with?

It’s funny, actually 50 Cent was my first introduction to Hip-Hop. He was my favorite rapper growing up. Get Rich & Or Die Trying, I had the G-Unit shoes, the clothes, the video game. All of that.

What’s your favorite 50 Cent song?

“Many Men.”

Did you get to catch his tour? Because that show was so amazing.

Nah, I didn’t get to go.

Did you really drop $50K on a diamond tooth?

Yeah, something like that.

How’s the baby doing?

Great, amazing. He’s very, very advanced, and I’m very proud.

What’s it going to be?

I don’t know, whatever he wants to be. You never know. He’s already playing piano, so we’ll see.

What’s the best part of fatherhood?

Just seeing the little stuff. It’s like low key reliving your own life and seeing how it was to be a baby and growing up. You’re seeing how you were when you were a kid.

Do you feel like you had to grow up?

Yeah, I feel like a super grown up. I feel like a man. Not that I didn’t feel like a man before, but feel like a man man.

You bought your son a private jet?

Yeah, everywhere we fly because I don’t want to bring him through TSA. Maybe when everybody sees his face right now, it won’t matter. But right know, I keep it private.

What are you working on?

New music. Maybe getting into acting. I’m trying to go go go this year.

Are you taking acting classes?

I don’t need no class. It’s in me!