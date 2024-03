Hennessy Balks at the Infamous Cognac Being Used in Pedicure: ‘We Hope Not!?’

Atlanta, you have gone too far. A spa in the ATL offers Hennessy pedicures, and the brand is concerned.

Hitting social media, Hennessy retweeted a video of a woman at Buckhead Signature Nails, whose feet were being bathed in the cognac. The video was captioned, “So we doing Hennessy pedicures now?”

Henny responded quickly and distubingly: “We hope not!?”

If that wasn’t enough, Henny doubled back with a video from Why Did I Get Married Too. You can see it below.