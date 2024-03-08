Late millennial rapper Juice WRLD’s girlfriend, Ally L:otti, has been under fire lately after the young woman who dated the rapper at the time of his passing has been accused of selling JW’s clothes on OnlyFans.

Screenshots with a fan who was willing to purchase one of Juice WRLD’s SUPREME hoodies for $3,000 have made their way throughout the blogosphere. Lotti is shown telling the person that there’s a high demand from Juice WRLD’s fans for his clothing, urging them to hurry and buy it before someone else could.

Last year, Lotti was criticized for basically the same thing, asking $30K for several clothing items that belonged to JW. She posted his “coveted Transparent Prism Louis Vuitton backpack that was once owned by the late and beloved Juice WRLD.” The asking price was $40,000 for the backpack alone, but added that she was open to other offers.

