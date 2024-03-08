Lish 2x teams up with DJ/record producer Ali The Greatest again for new Ramadan Album to get the world in the Ramadan spirit as the 9th month of the Islamic calendar quickly approaches and billions of Muslims all over the world began their 30-day fast.

Lish 2X with her DJ/ Producer Ali The Greatest at Quad Studios NYC

The pair made history as the two collectively constructed the first ever Ramadan holiday album in 2023 making Lish 2X the first artist to ever write and record a Ramadan album and Ali The Greatest the first to ever produce one. Lish 2X hosted a Ramadan Album release event curated by The Source at the renowned Quad Studios.

Lish 2X dressed in purple label designer RonDyce sequin beaded gown & Ron-Dyce gold-bottom stilettos.

With features from reputable artist from around the USA and beyond such as actor/rapper Tone Trump, Syrian artist Assasi, Senegalese mogul HAZali, viral female rapper Akilah Nehanda, Ohio’s finest lyricist Hecava Mecca and Brooklyn native Da-Neek. All of these talents contributing to an iconic moment for Muslim artist often struggling in the West during a nearly ignored holy season.

Lish 2x- Ramadan Gains (Official Music Video)

Adding three new songs to the Ramadan 1445 / 2k24 holiday album, LI$H wanted to follow the footsteps of Mariah Carey and her Christmas albums, re-releasing fan favorits annually and occasionally giving something new to show her versatility as an artist and her penmanship skills, or in the case of the song ‘I See You‘, even her freestyling skills.

Ahead of releasing The Ramadan Album Reloaded, Lish 2X released her first single from the 11-track project entitled ‘Get Grounded‘ (I’m Drowning) as a prelude of what was to come. The album is available on all music streaming platforms and on Lish2x.com directly for download.

Ramadan Mubarak (Happy Ramadan) to all the Muslims and those choosing to fast with the community