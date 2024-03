Mary J. Blige Says She is in Love: ‘I Deserve a Good Relationship’

Mary J. Blige is back in love. Appearing on CBS Mornings, The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul revealed that she is in love.

“I’m in love,” Blige said. “I believe I deserve a good relationship with myself, with a partner. And you know, when you believe it, it comes to you.”

You can hear it below.

