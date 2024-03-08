Colman Domingo has been on a roll with not only high-profile roles but also critically acclaimed performances. The new trailer for Sing Sing from A24 gives us a preview of why he is becoming Hollywood’s go-to star for complex, layered characters.

Sing Sing premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year and made its mark at SXSW. The cast also includes Paul Raci and an ensemble of Clarence Maclin and Sean San Jose.

Helmed by Director Greg Kwedar, as reported by Shadow and Act, the” story follows Divine G (Colman Domingo) as he navigates life at Sing Sing, wrongly imprisoned but finding solace and purpose through participation in a prison theater group alongside fellow inmates, including the cautious newcomer played by Maclin.” A24 frames the story as a “stirring true story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art.”

Advertisement

We won’t spoil the trailer but check it out and see for yourself if Colman Domingo is making waves for next year’s awards season.