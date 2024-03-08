On March 15, 2024, RCE and Reflection Music Group are teaming up again to bring back RNB Forever, an unforgettable night celebrating the best of R&B music. Sponsored by Xerjoff Perfume, The Orchard, Guin Records, and other partners, this event promises to deliver an incredible lineup of talent.

The star-studded evening will feature dynamic performances from acclaimed artists including Byron Juane, Susan Carol, FREX, Ja’len Josey, LUCK, and Carvena. These talented acts are set to captivate audiences with their soulful vocals and infectious melodies.

RNB Forever follows the success of previous events at COMPLEXCON and SXSW 2023, where R&B heavyweights like Tone Stith, Kenyon Dixon, Josh Levi, and Zacari left audiences in awe. With R&B icon Usher recently taking the stage at Super Bowl LVII, all eyes are now on the next generation of R&B stars to carry on the genre’s legacy.

The event will take place at 700 E 6th Street in Austin, TX, promising a night filled with soulful vibes and unforgettable performances. RNB Forever is more than just a concert—it’s a celebration of the timeless appeal of R&B music and the community it creates. Amidst discussions about the genre’s relevance, RNB Forever aims to showcase today’s brightest stars and prove that R&B is alive and thriving.

For R&B enthusiasts and music lovers alike, RNB Forever offers a unique opportunity to experience the magic of soulful music and come together to celebrate a cherished genre.