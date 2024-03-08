Rich The Kid, Lakeyah & LaRussell To Perform At KICKit World, First Ever Streets Sports Festival In Inglewood

Rich The Kid recently made headlines after being featured on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s #1 album, Vultures 1. His appearance arrives in the first verse of “Carnival,” a standout track from the project.

Now, Rich The Kid is riding the wave as he’s slated to headline the first ever street sports festival called KICKit World, taking place on Saturday, April 6th at the iconic 1500 Sound Academy in Inglewood from 1-10 PM. The exciting full-day event invites people from across the community, as they offer children and families a rare opportunity to connect with their favorite musicians and professional athletes.

KICKit World is a supreme street sports festival combining skateboard, basketball, and pickleball sports with local brands, professional-led workshops, and live performances to empower and amplify diverse communities. Some of the city’s favorites have been tapped to kick off the festive event, such as multi-Grammy Award-winning super producer Larrance ‘Rance’ Dopson, WNBA athlete and Gold-Medalist Essence Carson, Radio Host Personality DJ Hed, Celebrity Fashion Designer Desto Dubb, and live performances by rap artists Rich The Kid, Lakeyah, LaRussell, and more.

Plus, with the way Dave Chapelle popped up at 1500 or Nothin’ day, you never know who might show up!

KICKit World will donate a percentage of the earnings raised to its nonprofit partners: It’s Bigger Than Us, Concrete Queenz, AirWest, and Hoopbus. Fans can also expect the next festival stop to be held in Detroit, Michigan.