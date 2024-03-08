If you’re a fan of detective shows like True Detective, then Sugar might be a sweet heir apparent, pun intended. Apple TV+ released the first trailer for Sugar, which Shadow and Act reportedly described as a private detective drama series.

The new series stars veteran actor Colin Farrell, who coincidentally led arguably the least popular second season of True Detective. He plays an investigator on the verge of solving a mysterious disappearance.

Sugar will premiere on the streamer with two episodes on April 5. Kirby Howell-Baptiste and Amy Ryan also star.

Here’s the official synopsis from Apple TV+:

“Starring and executive produced by Farrell, Sugar is a contemporary, unique take on one of the most popular and significant genres in literary, motion picture, and television history: the private detective story. Academy Award-nominee Colin Farrell stars as John Sugar, an American private investigator on the heels of the mysterious disappearance of Olivia Siegel, the beloved granddaughter of legendary Hollywood producer Jonathan Siegel. As Sugar tries to determine what happened to Olivia, he will also unearth Siegel family secrets; some very recent, others long-buried.“

Here’s the breakdown of the other cast members: James Cromwell, Anna Gunn, Dennis Boutsikaris, Nate Corddry, Sydney Chandler, and Alex Hernandez are all on board for the ride.

Farrell is the executive producer of Sugar, and the series creator is Mark Protosevich. The series is directed by Fernando Meirelles, an executive producer, and Adam Arkin, who co-executive produces. Audrey Chon and Simon Kinberg are executive producers for Genre Films, with Sam Catlin, Scott Greenberg, and Chip Vucelich serving as executive producers.