Tems had one photographer lusting out loud at the Billboard Women in Music event.

While posing on the red carpet of the Billboard event, Tems made a turn, showing her amazing figure and one photographer couldn’t keep quiet, shouting, “Holy Smokes.”

You can hear it below.

That man was flabbergasted at 0:16 https://t.co/SnMWUSA10I — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 7, 2024

Late last year, Tems unveiled her latest track, “Not An Angel,” available now via Since ‘93/RCA Records. The song, entirely written by Tems, is co-produced by the artist and Sarz. This release follows her recent hit, “Me & U,” marking her first solo venture in two years.

“This song is about knowing your worth and moving on in life from anything holding you back,” Tems said.

“Me & U” has enjoyed immense success, amassing over 45 million streams and maintaining a top-five position on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs Chart for over seven weeks since its release. Tems continues to captivate audiences with her unique sound and artistic prowess. Additionally, fans can enjoy a breathtaking acoustic performance of “Me & U” alongside Guilty Beatz.