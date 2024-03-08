Cardi B is giving fans more than “Like What?” Hitting TikTok, Cardi previewed another new single, paired with an in-studio performance in some sweats and no makeup.
She raps:
“Me vs. you and you know who they pickin’
I can survive in the coldest conditions…
B–ches is washed, soapin’ the dishes
I apply pressure like boa constrictors
One b–ch, two b–ch, old b–ch, new b–ch, none of y’all not gonna do s–t
I’m in Miami I pull up on cruise ships.”
Just last week, the superstar rapper has released a new freestyle and video, “Like What.” The single features a sample of Missy Elliott’s “She’s a Bitch.”
The video for the new banger brings a glamorous Cardi B in a bathing suit, with fur draped across her body.
Offset directs the video and teases more music to be released with a video closing “Stay Tuned” label.
You can dive into the video below.
Are we finally getting close to a Cardi B album? Offset hopes so. Hitting Instagram, Offset praised the sophomore effort from his wife and delivered a sharp message.
“Stop being scary and drop the album, sh*t goes crazy,” Offset said.
Offset via his Instagram story👀:— Cardi B Updates (@BardiGangUpdate) February 20, 2024
“Stop being scary and drop the album sh*t goes crazy 🔥🔥🔥🔥 @iamcardib”
pic.twitter.com/lD24WG8EMu