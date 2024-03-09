Laura Harrier (Fahrenheit 451, BlacKKKlansman) is on board for what is shaping up to be a major ensemble cast for “Michael,” the Antoine Fuqua-directed biopic on the king of pop, Michael Jackson.

As reported by Variety, Harrier is playing Suzanne de Passe. If you are unfamiliar with her, she is the “pioneering female music executive” who was the influential figure who convinced Motown founder Berry Gordy to sign The Jackson 5 back in the day.

More of a little history lesson on the impact of Suzanne de Passe …

It’s widely know de Passe was integral in shaping the Jackson 5’s fame and trajectory. From the Variety article not only did she help get them signed to Motown, she also made the group’s recognizable costumes in the early days of their rise to fame. Suzanne de Passe was a powerhouse who also brought The Jackson 5 among other notable Motown acts to make their presence felt on live television. In MJ’s life, de Passe was a mentor to Jackson who played a major role during his formative years, and helped him navigate the music industry.

It’s also notable that de Pazze is a severe producer for television, having produced projects for the likes of The Jacksons: An American Dream, Sister, Sister, Smart Guy, Disney Channel’s Zenon franchise, and more.

To recap, Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will play his uncle, MJ, with Juliano Krue Valdi playing Jackson as a kid. Colman Domingo, who is the go-to actor these days for compelling, layered roles, is playing the iconic and controversial family patriarch Joe Jackson. He’s playing opposite Nia Long, who will star as Joe’s wife and matriarch, Katherine.

Congrats to Laura Harrier, and good luck filling the shoes of one of the reasons we know and love MJ and the Jackson 5.