BET+ has announced the pretty big cast of its new spinoff of the New Orleans-set show Carl Weber’s The Family Business.

The series stars Lela Rochon, Ben Stephens, Pooch Hall, Yvette Nicole Brown, Orlando Jones, David Banner, Quincy Brown, Nicole Galicia, Erica Hubbard, Sarah Carter, Stan Shaw, Bern Nadette Stanis, Nayirah Teshali, Sacaiah Shaw, Jenson Atwood, AzMarie Livingston and Deric Augustine, Kayla Nicole and Nicholas Turturro. This plethora of talent is joining the previously announced Brandon T. Jackson. Rochon and Jackson will are serving as associate producers.

Shadow and Act reports the series is based on “Weber’s crime drama book series and follows the Duncans, led by patriarch L.C. Duncan (Ernie Hudson). During the day, the family appears to be tight-knit and beloved by their community as upstanding exotic car dealership owners in New York. However, during the night, the family takes part in more criminal activities.”

Advertisement

Here’s more from the official synopsis:

Situated between Old Town New Orleans and the prestigious suburban Parrish of Gator Lake sits a unique underground casino and club called Midnight Blues, a flourishing staple in the New Orleans area for over a hundred years. “The Blues,” as locals call it, is a favorite for fun-loving jazz enthusiasts, tourists and celebs who want a taste of the real New Orleans, and homebred locals who want to kick back and gamble amongst their own.

Midnight Blues may be fun for its regulars, but the club hasn’t been enjoyable for its owners Big Shirley Duncan (Rochon), her younger brother Floyd (Hall) and her son Marquis (Jackson). They are descendants and heirs of the original plantation owner and his slave mistress, and The Blues has been in their family for generations. Now they find themselves in the middle of a turf war with an up-and-coming underworld boss, Jean LeBlanc, (Banner)whose brother winds up mysteriously dead in The Blues. Afraid for the first time in her life that her family is in real trouble and may lose The Blues, Big Shirley sends her son Marquis to Houston, Texas for his own safety.

Marquis, eager to prove his worth not only to his mother but to himself, decides to scrap Houston and board a plane to New York to enlist the help of his family—the original NY Duncans, who run an international crime syndicate. Deep in the middle of their own crisis, Vegas Duncan (Michael J White) sends his cousins, Bounty Hunter Curtis Duncan (Stephens) and his deadly assassin sister Lauren (Teshali), with some muscle down to Nola to handle more family business, Duncan style.

Showrunner Nikaya D. Brown Jones executive produces alongside Weber, who wrote all of the episodes. Trey Haley is directing the series and will executive produce with Weber and Brown.