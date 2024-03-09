When Katt Williams appeared on Club Shay Shay, he stated that he had a rather impressive 40-yard dash time in his younger years. Now in his 50s, Williams pulled up to a NFL Pro Day and did the dash. He put up an impressive 4.97 dash time.

You can see the moment captured by the NFL below.

Seeing the moment, Michael Blackson also had a message: “We can all run Katt”

Blackson’s attempt was not nearly as impressive but you can see it below.