When Katt Williams appeared on Club Shay Shay, he stated that he had a rather impressive 40-yard dash time in his younger years. Now in his 50s, Williams pulled up to a NFL Pro Day and did the dash. He put up an impressive 4.97 dash time.
You can see the moment captured by the NFL below.
.@KattWilliams ran a 4.97 40-yard dash?! 👀— NFL (@NFL) March 8, 2024
(via @JaredVerse1) pic.twitter.com/P5glLIuCYt
Seeing the moment, Michael Blackson also had a message: “We can all run Katt”
Blackson’s attempt was not nearly as impressive but you can see it below.