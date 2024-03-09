Sexyy Red Shows Off Four New Chanel Bags Gifted by Drake: ‘He Just Turn a Bad B—h Up’

Drake is Rich Baby Daddy for real, for real. Sexyy Red hit Instagram and shwoed off a run of bags The Boy gifted her.

“It’s your favorite Hood Hottest Princess, Sexyy Motherfuckin’ Red,” she said in the backstage clip. “I just want to say I’m glad I got rich friends. They be turning me up. Drake, I appreciate it you. He just turnt a bad bitch up.”

Drake gifts Sexyy Red with 4 new Chanel Bags 💼 pic.twitter.com/MDqqqmRCxi — Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) March 8, 2024

Last Month, Drake unveiled the captivating visuals for his latest track, “Rich Baby Daddy,” featuring Sexyy Red and SZA. Released on Valentine’s Day, the video serves as a heartfelt portrayal of love in romantic relationships and friendships.

In a nostalgic VHS style, the video encapsulates the trio’s cherished memories, showcasing Drake’s affectionate role as Sexyy’s “rich baby daddy.” From festive celebrations to tender moments of support, the video paints a vivid picture of their bond.

As the narrative unfolds, the trio joyfully welcomes the arrival of Sexyy’s second child. Drake and SZA stand by her side with supportive friends, showering her love and affection.

Following the release, Drake thanked Sexxy Red and SZA: “Thanks to the girls for trusting me when they showed up and their was no trailers and no lights it was just me holding a camcorder saying I promise this will work 😂 shot to @suavefilms and @notmrblue on the additional camera work”