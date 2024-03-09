T’yanna Wallace Honors The Notorious B.I.G.’s Legacy with “The Biggie Experience” Museum Opening Today!

In the heart of Brooklyn, NY, the spirit of the legendary rapper, The Notorious B.I.G., lives on through the vision of his daughter, T’yanna Wallace. Today, she celebrates the grand opening of “The Biggie Experience,” the first and only museum dedicated to her father’s iconic legacy.

As a successful entrepreneur and fashion enthusiast, T’yanna has made her mark in the world by keeping her dad’s name alive through her innovative business ventures, notably her “Notoriouss Brand.” Now, with the unveiling of “The Biggie Experience,” she takes her commitment to preserving her father’s memory to new heights.

The museum, located just blocks away from the famed Barclays Center in Brooklyn, stands as a testament to Biggie’s enduring influence and impact on hip-hop culture. Curated by the Atlanta based creative agency AK-08 Collaboration, a creative experiential marketing collective, and lead Brooklyn Artist / Designer Greg “Rich Bizarre” Simmons, “The Biggie Experience” features eight interactive exhibits that offer guests a journey down memory lane. The Exhibit Build Out and Design was lead by Rich Bizarre— the man behind some amazing art installations we all may be familiar with. Within 1 month, T’yanna Wallace’s store, formally known as ‘Notoriouss’ in the heart of Brooklyn, was completely transformed into what we now can enjoy as “The Biggie Experience”.

From a peek into “Biggie’s Apt” to a look at artifacts on the “Legacy Display” and the vibe of the famous “Cornerstore Freestyle,” visitors will immerse themselves in the life and music of The Notorious B.I.G. Krystal “KG” Garner, co-founder of AK-08 Collaboration, expressed excitement about the project, stating, “We are thrilled to be part of this momentous occasion, fusing our passion for creativity with the iconic legacy of Notorious B.I.G.”

Today’s opening marks a significant milestone, commemorating the 27th anniversary of Biggie’s passing. The museum is set to open to the public on March 9th, 2024 and Rich Bizarre reveals it was worth all the work. “Doing this project really hit home for me! B.I.G. was the one that truly made me fall in love with Hip Hop, he was the soundtrack to my life in the 90s. I’m extremely honored to had been apart of this, and to have T’yanna trust us with this vision! It really takes a village it’s no way I could have done this with out the AK-08 team Lead by Krystal Garner, & my brother G Nice grinding it out with me everyday of that month getting this build out together—Now the world can come enjoy this piece of history. Brooklyn we did it!!!”

For T’yanna Wallace, “The Biggie Experience” is not just a museum; it’s a tribute to her father’s enduring legacy. Through her clothing line, Notoriouss, she has kept her dad’s memory alive for over a decade, and with this new venture, The Notorious B.I.G. will continue to remain timeless.

Reflecting on her inspiration for the museum, T’yanna shared, “I started the museum because I want my dad’s fans as well as people who aren’t as familiar with who he is to REALLY get to know ‘BIGGIE’ on a musical & personal level by having access to an intimate experience. Reading about him on paper is cool, but a visual museum would make people want to connect in person.”

Today, as “The Biggie Experience” opens its doors to the world, T’yanna Wallace celebrates her father’s legacy and invites fans to immerse themselves in the life and music of one of hip-hop’s greatest icons.

Feature photo by Sean Bell