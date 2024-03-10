When the phrase ‘super producer’ is uttered, not many names come to mind. Names like: RZA, Dr. Dre, DJ Premier, Pete Rock, The Neptunes, Jermaine Dupri, and Kanye West are among the high ranks that have earned the title. Today however, we celebrate the birth of one who help to shape the scope of both Hip Hop and R&B in the late 90s and early 2000s. Timothy Zachery Mosley a.k.a. Timbaland was born on this day [March 10] 49 years ago.

Timbaland is responsible in large part for the success of artists like Missy Elliot, Aaliyah and Ginuwine. Timbaland helped shape a Hip Hop culture in his home state of Virginia and through his production and organization of local artists. He has even crossed over into pop, working with acts like Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado, to create a sound and culture that helped bridge the pop culture gap to allow for more and more trans-genre collaboration.

In honor of Timbaland’s born day, here’s a list of some of his hottest and most influential tracks that have left a permanent mark on Hip Hop and R&B music and culture.

Aaliyah – “One In A Million”

As the third main single of the popular album of the same name, “One in a Million” peaked at #1 on the US Hot Rap/R&B chart. It also claimed the#1 spot in R&B Airplay for six long weeks.

Ginuwine – “Pony”

“Pony” was actually Ginuwine’s debut single and peaked at #1 on the Hot R&B/Hip Hop chart and #6 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song kept it’s spot on the Hot R&B chart for two weeks.

Missy Elliot – “Supa Dupa Fly”

This was the first single from Missy Elliot’s debut album of the same name. This song hit at #4 on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop charts and helped to earn Missy a spot on Elektra Records with her own sub-label Goldmind.

Justin Timberlake – “Sexy Back”

“Sexy Back” is the name of one of Justin Timberlake’s most successful and well known solo records. Hitting the #1 spot in a plethora of countries, this song has gone platinum a few times over in this country and across the globe.

Nelly Furtado – “Promiscuous”

“Promiscuous” is the international #1 hit single of Canadian singer/songwriter Nelly Furtado. Although it has peaked at #1 in a few countries around the globe it hit #3 in the United States. This was the second single from the album Loose.