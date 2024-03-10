WARNER A. PENCE



In the rhythm of life, adversity often serves as the melody to our journey. For Dekota, better known as Victory Lane Kota, the rhythm of his life was set to the beat of tragedy and triumph. “My brother motivates me,” he shares, his voice resonating with a mix of reverence and determination. “He was killed when I was serving a federal sentence, and he rapped too. I know this is what my brother wanted, so I’m applying all the pressure.”

The cadence of Dekota’s story is one of resilience and authenticity. “I can only be me, and I’m different,” he declares, his words pulsating with conviction. “I have a totally different sound, and what motivates me is more than money and fame. That’s why I’m different. Some people do it for the fame; I just want to feed my kids and my people.”

With a strategic mindset, Dekota orchestrates his ascent in the music industry. “My strategy is to first get my whole city on the movement,” he explains, the rhythm of his words deliberate and purposeful. “I have to get the exposure that I need to boost my career. I have to also drop videos and put my music on every music platform.”

As he navigates the complexities of the music industry, Dekota remains steadfast in his pursuit. “My approach is aggressive,” he asserts, the tempo of his resolve unwavering. “I feel like this is my time to take it to the next level.”

Amidst the cacophony of life’s challenges, Dekota finds solace in his faith. “With life comes problems, but I have Allah, so I’m not worried,” he confides, the melody of his faith providing a steady rhythm amidst the chaos.

As he charts his path forward, Dekota remains committed to his vision. “My short-term goal is to sign a multimillion-dollar deal,” he shares, the rhythm of his ambition reverberating with purpose. “My long-term goal is to make sure my people are forever straight.”

In a symphony of determination and resilience, Dekota’s message resounds loud and clear: “Never give up and chase your dreams. YOLO.” With each beat of his journey, Dekota embodies the ethos of perseverance, reminding us that in the pursuit of our dreams, the rhythm of persistence is the melody of success.

