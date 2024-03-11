Over the weekend, the hip-hop world buzzed with news of a potential shift in ownership at Roc-A-Fella Records as two prominent New York rappers reportedly vied for Damon Dash’s shares in the iconic label. This development comes after Dash was compelled to sell his interests in the company to satisfy legal judgments against him.

The drama unfolded publicly when Dash took to social media to air his grievances, shedding light on the behind-the-scenes turmoil surrounding the attempted sale of his Roc-A-Fella shares. In a candid discussion, Dash called out his former Roc-A-Fella partners Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke and Jay Z, accusing them of thwarting his efforts to sell his stake in the company three years ago.

According to Dash, he encountered resistance from Biggs and Jay Z when he attempted to unload his stock in 2021. Dash alleges that his former partners misrepresented themselves as the CEOs of Roc-A-Fella Records and manipulated the company bylaws to prevent the sale from proceeding.

The revelation of these internal conflicts sheds new light on the intricate dynamics within Roc-A-Fella Records, a label that played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of hip-hop. As the story continues to unfold, fans and industry insiders alike are left pondering the implications of this latest development on the future direction of one of hip-hop’s most storied institutions.

