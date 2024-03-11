Doja Cat is taking some time off Instagram. After receiving a negative message, she announced that she would deactivate the account.

“Hey I’m gonna deactivate because I’m not really feeling this anymore,” Doja wrote. “You guys take care of yourselves. I like coming here to find inspo and see people being creative but I just feel ike this is getting ot be too much. The way I’m spoken to on here and treated makes me have fucked up thoughts. Please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet. Bye.”