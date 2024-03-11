The Boy has a new bae. Rumors across the Internet have paired Drake with Latto’s sister, Brooklyn Nikole, and a supporting video is fanning the flames.

Drake was spotted leaving a restaurant with Brooklyn via a placed iPhone camera. This follows some bars on the recently released “Act II: Date @ 8” that could hint at the new courtship by mentioning Brooklyn’s home of Clayton County, GA:

“How you get all of that body and face, though?

What kind water they servin’ in ClayCo?”

You can see the pair leave the restaurant below.

Drake spotted out for dinner with Latto's younger sister Brooklyn Nicole.



In the 'act ii: date @ 8' remix Drake mentions Clayco, where Brooklyn is from 👀 pic.twitter.com/Q9yOqzODun — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDayy) March 10, 2024

The Boy has done it again. Drake has aligned with rising star 4Batz to drop a remix of “Act II: Date @ 8.”

In case you need some info on 4Batz. The Dallas native dropped the original single toward the end of 2023, immediately rocketing up charts, taking over social media, and more.

The successful run caught Drake’s attention, and he teased a remix on his Instagram story, taking 4Batz and OVO 40.

The drop is officially here. If you ask this writer, it brings back the energy Drake delivered to Summer Walker’s “Girls Need Love,” both in song completion and fan response.

You can hear it below.