Elon Musk Out at OpenAI Following Failed Merger with Tesla

Elon Musk is no longer part of the Open AI Company. In a blog post, the company revealed that Musk left after they refused to merge with Tesla.

According to HypeBeast, Mustk is a co-founder and early backer of OpenAI but is now suing them.

The company decided to launch a for-profit brand within the company, which Musk wanted to merge with Tesla. Co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman refused.

“In late 2017, we and Elon decided the next step for the mission was to create a for-profit entity,” the blog says. “Elon wanted majority equity, initial board control, and to be CEO. In the middle of these discussions, he withheld funding.”