Jonathan Majors Spotted in LA Working Out For New Role

Jonathan Majors didn’t lose every role as part of the fallout from his domestic violence case. TMZ notes the former Marvel star was in Los Angeles working out for a future gig.

The film was not revealed, but TMZ did note that Majors will travel back and forth between New York City and LA to preserve his relationship with Megan Good.

Majors will be sentenced after being found guilty of reckless assault in the third degree on April 8.

