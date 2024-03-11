Don’t look for Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures 2 to hit streaming. Ye once again spoke with the YeFanactics Instagram apge and revealed he agrees with James Blake sentiment that streaming “devalues our music.”

“Was talking with the team about how to release the next album. Like James Blake said streaming devalues our music. We sell albums on Yeezy.com,” Kanye wrote. “I got 20 million Instagram followers. When five percent of my followers buy an album. That’s one million albums sold That’s 300K more than the biggest album last year.

“We sold 1 million items on Yeezy.com on Super Bowl Sunday so we know it’s possible. How do you feel about us not streaming and only selling the album digitally.”

Advertisement

Ye: Was talking with the team about how to release the next album



Like James Blake said streaming devalues our music

We sell albums on https://t.co/KZ5lBI5zfM



I got 20 million instagram followers

When 5% of my followers buy an album.



That's 1 million albums sold

That's 300k… pic.twitter.com/oIFK89A9Ki — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) March 10, 2024

As fans await Vultures 2, Ty Dolla $ign revealed the cover, which hold sentimental meaning.

Responding to a fan online, Ty revealed that the cover is of him “holding a picture of my brother Tc fyi.”

According to HipHopDX, Ty Dolla Sign’s brother, Jabreal Muhammad, known as Big TC, is serving life for a murder that he says he did not commit.