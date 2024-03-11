Museum Of Natural History To Feature Jewelry From Notorious B.I.G., A$AP Rocky And More In New Exhibit

NYCs Museum Of Natural History is set to host a new exhibit featuring the bling from some of the game’s most notable names including A$AP Rocky and The Notorious B.I.G.

‘Ice Cold: An Exhibition of Hip-Hop Jewelry, is set to debut on May 9 and wiull feature other Hip Hop celebs including Tyler The Creator, Nicki Minaj, Erykah Badu and Slick Rick.

“Hip-hop jewelry has had a huge impact on our wider modern culture,” said Sean M. Decatur, the museum’s president, in a statement. “These jewelry pieces are not just magnificent in and of themselves, they’re an important part of hip-hop history and hip-hop culture as artists claimed and transformed traditional symbols of luxury and success.”

The exhibit borrowed its name from Vikki Tobak’s 2022 book, which uses 40 years of iconic imagery of some of Hip Hop’s biggest stars and compelling stories to celebrate how “ice” has become a “proclamation of identity and self-expression.”

The 388-page hardback book published by TASCHEN maps out the evolution of the Hip Hop jewelry game, from Run-DMC‘s gold adidas pendants and Eric B. & Rakim‘s ostentatious dookie rope chains and Mercedes medallions to the over-the-top pieces of today worn by the likes of Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, JAY-Z, Gucci Mane, Meek Mill, Cam’ron, Beyoncé and Rihanna.