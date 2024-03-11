Let’s just all agree that Fallout is one of the biggest video games ever. Now that we have that out the way, it’s time to unveil the trailer for “Fallout,” the new series from Prime Video and Kilter Films. Upon the first screen, it looks awesome. It’s like the perfect rival to The Last of Us, awesome. And ICYMI, The Last of Us is also based on a supremely big video game of the same name. Anyways, back to the awesomeness of the Fallout trailer and new series. Here’s some excerpts from the synopsis:

“Based on one of the greatest video game series of all time, Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have,” the synopsis says. “Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

Star of the critically acclaimed series Yellowjackets, Ella Purnell leads as Lucy, who Shadow and Act report is “an optimistic Vault-dweller with an all-American can-do spirit whose peaceful and idealistic nature is tested when she is forced to the surface to rescue her father.” In addition to Purnell, Fallout stars Aaron Moten and Walton Goggins. And if you’re familiar with Goggins, from an array of character work on The Righteous Gemstones, Justified, and Tarantino films like The Hateful Eight, then you know you’re in for a ride. I mean just look at the makeup he’s wearing!

Shadow and Act reports Moten will play Maximus, a “young soldier who rises to the rank of squire in the militaristic faction called Brotherhood of Steel, while Goggins stars as the Ghoul, a morally ambiguous bounty hunter who holds within him a 200-year history of the post-nuclear world.” The reported ensemble cast includes Moisés Arias, Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Leslie Uggams, Frances Turner, Dave Register, Zach Cherry, Johnny Pemberton, Rodrigo Luzzi, Annabel O’Hagan and Xelia Mendes-Jones.

Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films produce fallout in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks. Jonathan Nolan (Westworld), who is none other than Chris Nolan’s talented brother, is directing the first three episodes.

Fallout releases all eight episodes on April 11.