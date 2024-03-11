North West Announces She is Working on ‘Elementary School Dropout’ Album

North West is diving deeper into her music career. Appearing with Ye at the Vultures 2 experience in Phoenix, North revealed she has been working on her album, Elementary School Dropout.

“I’ve been working on an album and it is called Elementary School Dropout,” she said on stage.

North West has landed on the Billboard Hot 100. In celebration, Kim Kardashian posted the achievement to her Instagram story, penning, “My baby!!!!”

Kim Kardashian celebrates North West earning her first ever entry on the Hot 100 with "TALKING" 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fanC8QgIZr — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) February 21, 2024

In case you missed it, North appears on “Talking” from Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures 1 album.