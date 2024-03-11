Baker Mayfield is the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ immediate future. The journeyman quarterback found a home in Tampa last season, leading the team to a playoff run.

According to ESPN, Mayfield and the Bucs agreed upon a three-year deal worth $100 million, with $50 million guaranteed.

Under the deal, Mayfield would make $30 million this upcoming season, another $30 million in 2025, with only $20 million guaranteed, and $40 million in 2026.

Advertisement

“I wanted a chance to come back,” Mayfield said. “I love coach [Todd] Bowles and the staff. I’m happy to be here and I want to win more in the postseason.”