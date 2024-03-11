Russell Wilson is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ new quarterback. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Wilson will sign a one-year deal with the Steelers.

The deal, a vet minimum, will pay Wilson $1.2 million. The Broncos, who recently released the QB, will pay him $37.8 million as a part of his release.

Hitting social media, Wilson had a simple statement: “Year 13. Grateful. @Steelers”

