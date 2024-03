As fans await Vultures 2, Ty Dolla $ign revealed the cover, which hold sentimental meaning.

Responding to a fan online, Ty revealed that the cover is of him “holding a picture of my brother Tc fyi.”

According to HipHopDX, Ty Dolla Sign’s brother, Jabreal Muhammad, known as Big TC, is serving life for a murder that he says he did not commit.

