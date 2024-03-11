Actor and singer Tyrese Gibson finds himself embroiled in a legal dispute with his second ex-wife, Samantha Lee, over his failure to comply with a $10,000 monthly child support order. The situation has escalated as Gibson now cites external factors, including the recent writer and actor strikes, for his financial struggles.

According to reports from Radar Online, court documents reveal that Gibson admitted he was unable to pay the full amount owed to Lee. He attributed his financial challenges to the unpredictable nature of his income, which he claims fluctuates significantly due to his career as an actor and singer.

Gibson’s lawyer further explained that the actor’s income is heavily influenced by the filming of franchise movies, particularly the Fast & Furious series. However, since Gibson last filmed a segment for the franchise in 2022, his income has decreased substantially. The lawyer emphasized that the unexpected six-month work stoppage in the film industry in 2023 further exacerbated Gibson’s financial situation, as it impacted the income of everyone working in Hollywood.

Advertisement

In defense of Gibson’s inability to meet the child support obligations, his lawyer asserted that the actor’s income has dwindled to less than twenty percent of what he earned in August 2022. They argue that Gibson’s financial hardship is not willful and that he simply lacks the ability to pay the full amount of child support.

Thoughts?