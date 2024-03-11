WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Owns Trump with Oscars Clapback: ‘Isn’t It Past Your Jail Time’

Trump just couldn’t help himself. During the Oscars, Trump hit Truth Social and diss Jimmy Kimmel as he hosted.

You can read Trump’s statement below.

Jimmy Kimmel just read this post by Trump and then asked “isn’t it past your jail time?” pic.twitter.com/y7DUt2I6nE — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 11, 2024

Kimmel responded with an eloquent clapback, concluding with: “isn’t it past your jail time?”

