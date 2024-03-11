Trump just couldn’t help himself. During the Oscars, Trump hit Truth Social and diss Jimmy Kimmel as he hosted.
You can read Trump’s statement below.
Jimmy Kimmel just read this post by Trump and then asked “isn’t it past your jail time?” pic.twitter.com/y7DUt2I6nE— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 11, 2024
Kimmel responded with an eloquent clapback, concluding with: “isn’t it past your jail time?”
Jimmy Kimmel calls out Donald Trump at the 2024 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bAGWxUFg9P— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 11, 2024