After an announcement on Monday from the short-term rental platform, CNN reported that Airbnb is effectively banning the use of indoor security cameras in listings globally. If you didn’t know, Airbnb previously allowed their hosts to use indoor security cameras in “common areas as long as the devices were disclosed on the listing page and placed in visible spots in the home,” as reported by CNN. However, indoor security cameras weren’t allowed in private spaces like sleeping areas and bathrooms. I mean, that makes sense.

So here’s where the platform is as of Monday’s announcement stipulating indoor security cameras are “prohibited in any listing, regardless of their location, purpose or prior disclosure.”



Juniper Downs, Airbnb’s head of community policy and partnerships, said, “Our goal was to create new, clear rules that provide our community with greater clarity about what to expect on Airbnb,” from the company’s blog post-Monday.

Using indoor security cameras in Airbnb has been a point of contention for travelers. The update came just about a week after NBC’s Saturday Night Live aired a skit that made jokes about cameras in the toilets of Airbnb listings. Guessing timing is everything, as they say.

Check this: hosts with indoor security cameras “have until April 30 to remove them. After this date, a host who violates the new policy could face consequences including listing or account removal on the platform” from CNN.

Interestingly, outdoor security cameras, like doorbell cameras, are still allowed per Airbnb. Hosts must disclose the location of any of those outdoor cameras to guests before they book.