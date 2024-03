Bo$$, First Female Rapper Signed to Def Jam, Dead at 54

Bo$$, the first female rapper signed to Def Jam Records, died at 54.

Bun B revealed the passing, writing: “One of the best female MCs and a dear friend.”

Bo$$ was a signee of the West Coast arm of Def Jam after relocating to California from Detroit.

HipHopDX notes Bo$$ revealed in a 2021 GoFundMe that she was suffering from renal disease and had a stroke and seizure in 2017.