Cardi B has officially announced her next single. On social media, She revealed the cover for “Enough (Miami),” which will be released on Friday.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

Last week, Cardi gave more than “Like What?” Hitting TikTok, Cardi previewed another new single, paired with an in-studio performance in some sweats and no makeup.

She raps:

Advertisement

“Me vs. you and you know who they pickin’
I can survive in the coldest conditions…
B–ches is washed, soapin’ the dishes
I apply pressure like boa constrictors
One b–ch, two b–ch, old b–ch, new b–ch, none of y’all not gonna do s–t
I’m in Miami I pull up on cruise ships.”

@iamcardib

15. 😉

♬ original sound – Cardi B

Just last week, the superstar rapper released a new freestyle and video, “Like What.” The single features a sample of Missy Elliott’s “She’s a Bitch.”

The video for the new banger brings a glamorous Cardi B in a bathing suit, with fur draped across her body.

Offset directs the video and teases more music to be released with a video closing “Stay Tuned” label.

You can dive into the video below.