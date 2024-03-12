Cardi B Announces New Single “Enough (Miami)” for This Friday

Cardi B has officially announced her next single. On social media, She revealed the cover for “Enough (Miami),” which will be released on Friday.

Cardi B announces her new single ‘Enough (Miami)’ out this Friday. pic.twitter.com/IvgfUHgYxN — Pop Base (@PopBase) March 11, 2024

Last week, Cardi gave more than “Like What?” Hitting TikTok, Cardi previewed another new single, paired with an in-studio performance in some sweats and no makeup.

She raps:

“Me vs. you and you know who they pickin’

I can survive in the coldest conditions…

B–ches is washed, soapin’ the dishes

I apply pressure like boa constrictors

One b–ch, two b–ch, old b–ch, new b–ch, none of y’all not gonna do s–t

I’m in Miami I pull up on cruise ships.”

Just last week, the superstar rapper released a new freestyle and video, “Like What.” The single features a sample of Missy Elliott’s “She’s a Bitch.”

The video for the new banger brings a glamorous Cardi B in a bathing suit, with fur draped across her body.

Offset directs the video and teases more music to be released with a video closing “Stay Tuned” label.

You can dive into the video below.