While fans of the hit series P-Valley are on pins and needles waiting for the new season to hit Starz, they will have a chance to watch a bit of an adjacent docuseries that will provide a real profile of Mississippi, where P-Valley is set.

Nicco Annan, star of P-Valley, will host and executive produce Down in the Valley, described as a six 30-minute episode series that gives audiences a view into “a complex South that is equal parts poignant, joyful, and magical.” The series is due out this year and P-Valley creator Katori Hall is executive producing.

Here’s a promise of premise regarding the docuseries as it will “pull back the curtain on the surprising but always intriguing people and places that make the Deep South a place where anything can happen and usually does,”

Annan will introduce fans to people of the South. “From strip clubs to sex workshops, rap performances, and ancient hoodoo rituals, Annan, as well as the audience, will experience it all,” the description states.

Annan is excited to show some fans something they have yet to see outside of the dramatic portrayals on the series “I can’t wait for y’all to get a taste of this fiercely unpredictable, deep-dive dance into Southern culture. It’s a black mirror of sorts,” Annan said. “Going through the experience of watching Down in the Valley, the audience will immerse and connect with culture beyond the narrow lens of their everyday neighborhoods, and see through a mirrored reflection the forgotten Black American South like never before. Down In The Valley… it is what it is!!!”

Zero Point Zero is producing Down in the Valley for Starz. Shoshana Guy is showrunning. Lydia Tenaglia and Chris Collins are serving as executive producers, and Jared Andrukanis will co-executive produce on behalf of Zero Point Zero. Alice Dickens Koblin, Senior Vice President of Unscripted Programming, and Karen Bailey, Executive Vice President of Programming, will oversee the series for Starz.