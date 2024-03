Flavor Flav is a known Swiftie, but he also loves Billie Eilish. The famed Public Enemy hypeman was at an Oscar after-party on Sunday and gifted Eilish a Barbie-themed clock.

You can see the moment below.

@justjared Flavor Flav gifted a custom clock necklace to Billie Eilish at the Oscars after party following her history-making win to become the youngest two-time winner of all time! More on JustJared.com. #BillieEilish #FlavorFlav ♬ original sound – Just Jared

Earlier in the night, Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell became the youngest to win their second Oscar. The siblings won for “What Was I Made For?” from the Barbie Soundtrack. Previously, they won for “No Time to Die” from the James Bond soundtrack.

