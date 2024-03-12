Forever, a new Netflix series from Mara Brock Akil, just tapped Karen Pittman, star of The Morning Show and The Wire alumna, Wood Harris, to the cast as the leads with Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr. As earlier reported, the new series from an adaptation of the Judy Blume novel with Brock Akil. Showrunner Regina King is directing the pilot.

The series was first reported by Deadline and is described as “an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts, set in Los Angeles, 2018.”

Pittman is set to play Dawn, “a college-educated, top executive in corporate finance with an easy elegance that belies her loving but paranoid form of parenting, Justin’s (Cooper Jr.) mother Dawn might be strict at times, but it’s always out of love. She’s worked hard to give him the things he needs to succeed in life and wants him to make smart decisions.”

Harris stars as Eric, “a restauranteur with a high school and life degree, the more lenient parent who always plays referee. Justin’s (Cooper Jr.) father Eric knows that his son feels immense academic and athletic pressure to obtain a higher education and not mess up the head start his family has worked so hard to provide him. He has a good relationship with his son, and though he’s not as intense as his wife, he has a clear set of boundaries.”

As said, Pittman stars on Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, and Harris was most recently seen on BMF for Starz and HBO’s Winning Time. Blume, Brock Akil, and King are executive producing Forever. Susie Fitzgerald, Sara White, Reina King, Shana C. Waterman, and Erika Harrison are also executive producing.