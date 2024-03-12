Twitter, now ‘X,’ would not be what it is without the culture self-proclaimed itself on the platform as Black Twitter. This is more than a hashtag or simply an online group; it is a digital culture shifter and now a Hulu docuseries.

After the premiere of Black Twitter: A People’s History at SXSW this weekend, Onyx Collective, a Disney production company, announced that the Prentice Penny-directed project will be a three-part docuseries that will premiere on Hulu on May 9.

The docuseries is based on Jason Parham’s WIRED cover story “A People’s History of Black Twitter,” and officially, the docuseries will follow “the rise, movements, voices, and memes that made Black Twitter an influential and dominant force in nearly every aspect of American political and cultural life.”

The project will feature a slew of notable talking heads important to profiling an “oral history of a cultural phenomenon.” From Shadow and Act, “the full list of subjects includes some of the biggest names on Black Twitter, podcasting and online comedy.”

Executive producers are Penny under A Penny For Your Thoughts, and A Penny For Your Thoughts’ Chris Pollack and Alex Soler. WIRED Studios’ Alex Soler, Sarah Amos, Helen Estabrook, Agnes Chu, and Andrew Whitney also executive produce with Culture House Media’s Raeshem Nijhon, Carri Twigg, Nicole Galovski, Joie Jacoby, and Shawna Carroll. Jacoby serves as showrunner with Parham producing.