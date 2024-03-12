Jeezy Lights Up LIV Miami After Jazz in the Gardens Performance

On Sunday, March 10th, hip-hop heavyweight Jeezy brought the heat to LIV Miami following his electrifying performance at the Jazz in the Gardens stage in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Sporting a vibrant red Prada ensemble from head to toe, the “Put On” rapper delivered an unforgettable set for the crowd, including hits like “Trap or Die,” “Bang,” and “All There.” Despite ongoing divorce proceedings with Jeannie Mai, Jeezy smiled as he took the stage, even referencing his personal life in his latest track, “Don’t Cheat.”

Joining Jeezy at LIV Miami were fellow music luminaries Flo Rida and Jake Paul. Paul, known for his transition from YouTuber to professional boxer, recently announced a highly anticipated showdown with boxing legend Mike Tyson. It is set to take place at AT&T Stadium this summer. The event is poised to draw a massive crowd of 80,000 fans, with millions more tuning in worldwide to stream the action live on Netflix.

Advertisement

As the excitement builds for what promises to be a historic match-up, Jeezy’s dynamic performance and star-studded appearance at LIV Miami added to the buzz of an already eventful weekend in Miami’s vibrant entertainment scene.