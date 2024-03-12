Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young were on Instagram Live to discuss Draya’s pregnancy with Jalen Green, and it got a little messy.


During the conversation, the two recalled a moment leaving the strip club with the model, where Young alludes to a sexual moment in the back of a car.

You can hear it below.

Last week, the Internet was in a frenzy after Draya Michele announced she is pregnant on International Women’s Day. The father of the child is presumed to be Jalen Green.

Draya is 39, and Green is 22, leading many to believe the model and actress are taking advantage of the Rockets’ star due to a big contract.

On Instagram, Draya wrote:

Happy #InternationalWomensDay ! As women, we navigate through so much, often leading us to question, “What is my purpose?” For me, the magic lies in motherhood and the awe-inspiring ability to bring life into this world over the span of two decades. It’s my superpower. And if anything can surpass the wonder of being a woman, it’s the privilege of bringing another woman into existence 🎀.
We are overjoyed to share our love for you, little girl. I’m am excited to speak words to the daughter I never thought I’d have. We are anxious about your arrival, but take your time — this world can be tough. But know you are being brought into a space of love, security, and adornment. #28weeks #7months #comingMay2024 #girlmom

