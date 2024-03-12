Quavo is happy to have Kirk Cousins as the new quarterback of the Atlanta Falcons.

During his most recent season, Cousins kept the team’s chains on his neck. Quavo saw that and has a message:

“We having plenty chains down here ice em out kirk frost !!!”

You can see the message below.

Quavo hype for Kirk Cousins to ATL 🅰️🔥



Already has a new nickname for him 😂 pic.twitter.com/SNApBwEY2i — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 11, 2024

Kirk Cousins’s days as a member of the Minnesota Vikings are over. Cousins is headed to Atlanta under a new four-year, $180 million deal.

According to ESPN, $100 million of the deal is guaranteed.

“After significant and positive dialogue with Kirk and his representatives, we were unable to reach agreement on a contract that fits the short- and long-term visions for both Kirk and the Minnesota Vikings,” Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in a statement. “Kirk holds a special place in Vikings history, and we appreciate his leadership and contributions to the team and the Minneapolis-St. Paul community over the past six seasons. We wish him; his wife, Julie; and their children all the best. Our approach heading into free agency always included layers of contingencies regarding the quarterback position. We are moving forward with plans that allow us to continue building a roster that can compete for a championship.”

Before going out with a torn Achilles, Cousins was putting up career numbers. Now the 35-year-old will return in a completely new environment.

The #Falcons are signing Kirk Cousins to a four-year, $180 million contract that includes a $50M signing bonus, per sources.



Another monster payday for Cousins, who gets $100 guaranteed — $90M in 2024 and ‘25, plus another $10M in 2026 — and a fresh start in Atlanta at age 35. pic.twitter.com/NkFNMzSjF5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2024